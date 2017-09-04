Cubs ace Arrieta exits with apparent injury to right leg

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chicago Cubs ace Jake Arrieta left in the third inning of Monday’s start against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an apparent injury to his right leg.

Arrieta seemed to be in discomfort after throwing a pitch to Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell with one out in the third. The 2015 NL Cy Young winner visited with manager Joe Maddon and team trainers and then attempted to throw a practice pitch but failed to release the ball while grimacing in obvious pain. Arrieta tried to stretch out his right leg and grabbed at his knee.

Arrieta began the day 6-1 with a 1.59 ERA since the All-Star break for the defending World Series champions. He allowed three runs in 2 1/3 innings against Pittsburgh, giving up home runs to Pirate rookies Bell and Max Moroff. Arrieta was replaced by reliever Justin Grimm with the NL Central champions trailing 3-0.

