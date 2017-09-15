Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs shortstop Russell nears return from foot injury

September 15, 2017 2:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Shortstop Addison Russell is just about ready to return to the Chicago Cubs’ lineup.

The 2016 All-Star says he’s pain-free and hopes to play this weekend against the St. Louis Cardinals after being sidelined since Aug. 2 because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. If not, he could be back early next week.

Russell is scheduled to work out Saturday. President of baseball operations Theo Epstein says the Cubs “will see” how the workout goes before deciding whether to activate him.

The Cubs plan to ease Russell back in. Once he returns, Javier Baez figures to see more time at second base after filling in at shortstop.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Pitcher Jake Arrieta (strained right hamstring) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Saturday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

National Disaster Medical System personnel assist patients in Florida

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1860 -0.0045 3.92%
L 2020 26.1166 -0.0131 6.18%
L 2030 29.3995 -0.0255 8.74%
L 2040 31.8048 -0.0329 9.97%
L 2050 18.3127 -0.0218 11.07%
G Fund 15.4354 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0802 0.0053 3.86%
C Fund 34.9185 -0.0271 11.93%
S Fund 44.8077 -0.0330 8.16%
I Fund 29.3087 -0.0907 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.