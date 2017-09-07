D-backs beat Dodgers 3-1 for club-record 13th win in a row

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pinch-hitter Adam Rosales doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame a rare deficit to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Wednesday night for their franchise-record 13th straight win.

Their winning streak is the second-longest in the majors this season behind Cleveland’s current 14 in a row.

The D-backs swept the NL West-leading Dodgers for the second consecutive week for the first time since September 2005 to keep a comfortable lead in the wild-card race.

Ketel Marte singled leading off the seventh against Luis Avilan (2-2). Rosales followed with a double to deep center, scoring the speedy Marte. David Peralta singled and J.D. Martinez was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Daniel Descalso was hit by Avilan, forcing in Rosales and extending Arizona’s lead to 3-1.

The Dodgers have lost a season-high six in a row and 11 of 12, with six of those defeats to the second-place D-backs. Los Angeles still owns baseball’s best record at 92-47.