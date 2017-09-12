Listen Live Sports

Date retires after straight sets loss in Japan Women’s Open

September 12, 2017
 
TOKYO (AP) — Kimiko Date played her last competitive match on Tuesday, losing to Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of the Japan Women’s Open.

The 46-year-old Date, who retired in 1996 and came back in 2008, announced last week that this would be her final tournament. She said in a blog that she has been hampered recently by pain in her knee and shoulders. She had a second surgery on her left knee in April 2016.

Date won eight WTA titles and reached the singles semifinals at the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon. She reached her highest ranking of 4 in late 1995, behind Steffi Graf, Monica Seles and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario.

Also, Miyu Kato of Japan beat compatriot Nao Hibino 6-3, 6-4.

