Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Davis Cup: Kazakhstan leads Argentina 1-0 in playoff

September 15, 2017 6:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Kazakhstan leads Argentina 1-0 in their Davis Cup World Group playoff.

Kazakh veteran leader Mikhail Kukushkin lost the first set against Guido Pella but responded strongly to win the opening singles 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in nearly four hours on Friday.

Pella was consistently strong in the first two sets before mistakes crept into his game, the Argentine posting 23 unforced errors in the fourth against 14 for Kukushkin.

Diego Schwartzman faces home player Dmitry Popko in the second rubber.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Argentina won last year’s title, but dropped into the playoffs this year after losing to Italy in the first round.

Kazakhstan, which dropped out of the World Group last year, reached the playoffs by defeating China.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor clears debris from boat ramp in Key West

Today in History

1901: McKinley dies from assassin's bullet

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1860 -0.0045 3.92%
L 2020 26.1166 -0.0131 6.18%
L 2030 29.3995 -0.0255 8.74%
L 2040 31.8048 -0.0329 9.97%
L 2050 18.3127 -0.0218 11.07%
G Fund 15.4354 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0802 0.0053 3.86%
C Fund 34.9185 -0.0271 11.93%
S Fund 44.8077 -0.0330 8.16%
I Fund 29.3087 -0.0907 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.