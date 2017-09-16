Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Davis Cup: Kazakhstan wins doubles to lead Argentina 2-1

September 16, 2017 8:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Kazakhstan is on the verge of sending last year’s Davis Cup champion Argentina out of the top-tier World Group after winning Saturday’s doubles rubber.

Timur Khabibulin and Alexander Nedovesov recovered from losing the first set to beat Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 5-7, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in just under 3 1 /2 hours.

That gives Kazakhstan a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five match.

Sunday’s first reverse singles pits together each team’s top-ranked player, with Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan playing Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Dmitry Popko plays Guido Pella in the final rubber.

Argentina is trying to avoid dropping out of the World Group for the first time since 2001. Kazakhstan is bidding for an immediate return to the top level following relegation last year.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.