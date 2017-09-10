Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

De Boer’s position fragile after another loss for Palace

September 10, 2017 1:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Frank de Boer spoke of his “hope for the future” at Crystal Palace despite the team’s record-setting fourth straight loss to open the English Premier League season.

Whether he’ll be part of that future remains to be seen.

Palace lost 1-0 at Burnley on Sunday to leave De Boer’s position even more fragile at the London club.

“I am just focusing on what I can control and so are my staff and my players,” De Boer said. “(The future) is for other people to decide but while I’m the manager of Crystal Palace, I will give 100 percent.”

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

The statistics do not make good reading for De Boer, though: No points, no goals and the first team since 1924 to lose its first four English top-flight games without scoring.

He already was the bookmakers’ favorite to be the first Premier League manager to lose his job, with Palace struggling to adapt to a more expansive style of play demanded by De Boer after he came in as a replacement for the more pragmatic Sam Allardyce.

In Sunday’s other game, Newcastle won 1-0 at Swansea thanks to a 76th-minute goal by Jamaal Lascelles.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.