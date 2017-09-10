De Boer’s position fragile after another loss for Palace

Frank de Boer spoke of his “hope for the future” at Crystal Palace despite the team’s record-setting fourth straight loss to open the English Premier League season.

Whether he’ll be part of that future remains to be seen.

Palace lost 1-0 at Burnley on Sunday to leave De Boer’s position even more fragile at the London club.

“I am just focusing on what I can control and so are my staff and my players,” De Boer said. “(The future) is for other people to decide but while I’m the manager of Crystal Palace, I will give 100 percent.”

The statistics do not make good reading for De Boer, though: No points, no goals and the first team since 1924 to lose its first four English top-flight games without scoring.

He already was the bookmakers’ favorite to be the first Premier League manager to lose his job, with Palace struggling to adapt to a more expansive style of play demanded by De Boer after he came in as a replacement for the more pragmatic Sam Allardyce.

In Sunday’s other game, Newcastle won 1-0 at Swansea thanks to a 76th-minute goal by Jamaal Lascelles.