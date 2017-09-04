Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Delaney scores hat trick, Denmark beats Armenia 4-1

September 4, 2017 2:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Thomas Delaney scored a hat trick and Christian Eriksen curled home a stunning free kick as Denmark beat Armenia 4-1 away on Monday to keep alive its hopes of topping Group E in European qualifying for the World Cup.

Delaney completed his haul with an injury-time header, capping Denmark’s comeback from falling behind in the sixth minute at Republican Stadium in Yerevan.

The midfielder equalized with a header in the 16th, before Eriksen scored for the fourth straight qualifier — and for the sixth time in qualifying — by whipping a shot over the defensive wall in the 29th. Delaney made it 3-1 with a long-range shot in the 82nd.

Denmark started the eighth round of games in the group in third place, level on points with second-place Montenegro and three behind Poland.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Poland hosts Kazakhstan and Montenegro hosts Romania later Monday.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.