Denny Hamlin wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington

September 2, 2017 5:55 pm
 
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin passed Joey Logano coming out of the final turn to win the Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway on Saturday.

Hamlin won the pole earlier and led 33 laps. But he found himself behind Logano heading into the final turn before sliding around one last time to win his second straight start in NASCAR’s Triple-A series.

Logano led the most laps, 58 of 147, to hold on to second. Kevin Harvick, who won the first two stages, wound up third after leading 54 laps. Erik Jones finished fourth, and William Byron, the first Xfinity regular, rounded out the top five.

It was Hamlin’s fifth Xfinity victory at Darlington, all with him starting from the pole position.

