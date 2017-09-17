Listen Live Sports

Detroit’s Boyd falls an out short of no-hitter

September 17, 2017 4:06 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Matthew Boyd’s no-hit bid ended when Tim Anderson doubled with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Detroit left-hander closed out a 12-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday for the first nine-inning complete game of his professional career.

Boyd (6-10) allowed only two runners — a walk to Rob Brantly in the third and Anderson’s double to the gap in right-center field with two outs in the ninth. He threw a career-high 121 pitches and struck out five.

The 26-year-old had not thrown a complete game in 52 previous major league starts and had never thrown a nine-inning complete game in 121 previous professional starts.

Miami’s Edinson Volquez has the only no-hitter in the majors this year, against Arizona on June 3.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

