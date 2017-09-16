Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera leaves game with back tightness

September 16, 2017 8:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera has left Detroit’s game Saturday night against the Chicago White Sox with back tightness.

Cabrera was replaced at the start of the fifth inning after going hitless in his two at-bats.

Cabrera was on the disabled list with groin problems earlier this year. He’s missed 24 games this season after appearing in 158 games in 2016.

The 34-year-old slugger is hitting .248 and is likely to finish with the worst average of his career. Cabrera has 16 home runs and 60 RBIs.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.