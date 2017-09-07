Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

DeVos expected to share plans on Title IX enforcement

September 7, 2017 3:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is expected to detail her plans Thursday for revising Obama administration guidance that governs how colleges handle sexual assault complaints.

The U.S. Education Department says DeVos will address Title IX enforcement in a speech at George Mason University’s campus in Arlington, Virginia.

Title IX is a federal law that forbids discrimination in education based on sex. In recent years, it has been associated with efforts to address sexual assault and harassment at college campuses.

DeVos has said the Obama administration guidance on Title IX enforcement isn’t working, suggesting it needs revisions.

Advertisement

The Obama administration’s 2011 Dear Colleague letter laid out rules colleges must follow when responding to student complaints of sexual assault. Some critics say the rules went too far and harm students accused of misconduct.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers prepare water for Harvey relief

Today in History

1901: President McKinley is shot

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1324 0.0069 3.69%
L 2020 25.9843 0.0189 5.96%
L 2030 29.1614 0.0356 8.53%
L 2040 31.5030 0.0453 9.78%
L 2050 18.1151 0.0300 10.91%
G Fund 15.4282 0.0008 1.36%
F Fund 18.1356 -0.0348 2.92%
C Fund 34.4745 0.1076 11.59%
S Fund 44.1591 0.0595 8.61%
I Fund 28.9302 0.0226 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.