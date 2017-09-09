Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks’ 13-game win streak ends, lose to Padres 10-6

September 9, 2017 1:29 am
 
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ team-record 13-game winning streak ended Friday night when Manuel Margot drove in four runs that led the San Diego Padres to a 10-6 victory.

Down 8-0, the Diamondbacks scored twice in the fifth and then added four more runs in the sixth. Arizona had a chance to take the lead later in the inning, but Padres reliever Craig Stammen retired two batters with the bases loaded to preserve an 8-6 lead.

Arizona, which has a firm grip on the top NL wild-card spot, was returning from a 6-0 road trip and had swept a three-game series from the Dodgers and Rockies. The loss was only the Diamondbacks’ second in 16 games.

Margot tripled, doubled and singled.

Jordan Lyles (1-2), in his second start for the Padres, pitched into the sixth.

The Padres rocked Patrick Corbin (13-12) for eight runs on 11 hits, seven for extra bases, in 4 1-3 innings. In his previous five starts, the Arizona left-hander had gone 5-0 and allowed one run.

