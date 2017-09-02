Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 5

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peralta lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .299 Iannetta c 4 0 1 0 1 0 .239 Pollock cf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .267 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .317 Martinez rf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .275 Drury 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .269 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lamb 3b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .257 Rosales ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .237 b-Fuentes ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .241 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hoover p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Descalso ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .244 Bracho p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Negron 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Walker p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .222 c-Marte ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Totals 34 9 10 8 7 9

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .340 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .315 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .305 Reynolds 1b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .272 Desmond lf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .285 Gonzalez rf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .242 Lucroy c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Story ss 4 0 1 3 0 1 .231 Freeland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .163 a-Tauchman ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .182 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-McMahon ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 5 8 5 8 12

Arizona 111 001 500—9 10 1 Colorado 000 002 300—5 8 3

a-walked for Freeland in the 4th. b-singled for Rosales in the 6th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Walker in the 6th. d-walked for Rosscup in the 6th. e-homered for Hoover in the 7th. f-lined out for Dunn in the 7th.

E_Iannetta (6), Reynolds (6), Lucroy (3), Ottavino (2). LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 12. 2B_Martinez (19), Rosales (15), LeMahieu (24), Gonzalez 2 (24), Story (23). 3B_Pollock (6). HR_Descalso (9), off Dunn. RBIs_Pollock (30), Martinez (69), Lamb (97), Walker (4), Fuentes (7), Descalso 3 (45), Gonzalez 2 (43), Story 3 (63). SB_Pollock (18), Lamb (5). SF_Martinez, Story.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Peralta); Colorado 6 (Blackmon, LeMahieu, Desmond, Gonzalez 2, Valaika). RISP_Arizona 5 for 12; Colorado 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_Drury, Story, Lucroy, Gonzalez. GIDP_Peralta, Martinez, LeMahieu.

DP_Arizona 1 (Goldschmidt, Marte); Colorado 2 (Arenado, Reynolds), (LeMahieu, Story, Reynolds).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, W, 8-7 5 3 0 0 3 10 93 3.42 Hernandez 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 9 2.91 De La Rosa 0 0 0 0 1 0 10 4.47 Hoover, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.24 Bracho 0 1 3 3 2 0 14 6.75 Chafin 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 3.13 Bradley 1 0 0 0 1 0 7 1.31 Rodney 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.44 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, L, 11-9 4 5 3 3 3 4 74 3.89 Estevez 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 29 6.45 Rosscup 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 8.31 Ottavino 2-3 0 3 3 3 1 24 5.40 Dunn 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 14 4.53 Oberg 2 0 0 0 0 2 18 5.55

De La Rosa pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Bracho pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Chafin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hoover 2-0, Chafin 3-3, Bradley 1-0, Rosscup 2-0, Dunn 2-2. HBP_De La Rosa (Blackmon). WP_Freeland.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:48. A_29,628 (50,398).