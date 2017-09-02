Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 5

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.299
|Iannetta c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Pollock cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.317
|Martinez rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.275
|Drury 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lamb 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.257
|Rosales ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|b-Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hoover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Descalso ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.244
|Bracho p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Negron 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Walker p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|c-Marte ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|8
|7
|9
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.305
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.272
|Desmond lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.285
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.242
|Lucroy c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.231
|Freeland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|a-Tauchman ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosscup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-McMahon ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|8
|12
|Arizona
|111
|001
|500—9
|10
|1
|Colorado
|000
|002
|300—5
|8
|3
a-walked for Freeland in the 4th. b-singled for Rosales in the 6th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Walker in the 6th. d-walked for Rosscup in the 6th. e-homered for Hoover in the 7th. f-lined out for Dunn in the 7th.
E_Iannetta (6), Reynolds (6), Lucroy (3), Ottavino (2). LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 12. 2B_Martinez (19), Rosales (15), LeMahieu (24), Gonzalez 2 (24), Story (23). 3B_Pollock (6). HR_Descalso (9), off Dunn. RBIs_Pollock (30), Martinez (69), Lamb (97), Walker (4), Fuentes (7), Descalso 3 (45), Gonzalez 2 (43), Story 3 (63). SB_Pollock (18), Lamb (5). SF_Martinez, Story.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Peralta); Colorado 6 (Blackmon, LeMahieu, Desmond, Gonzalez 2, Valaika). RISP_Arizona 5 for 12; Colorado 1 for 13.
Runners moved up_Drury, Story, Lucroy, Gonzalez. GIDP_Peralta, Martinez, LeMahieu.
DP_Arizona 1 (Goldschmidt, Marte); Colorado 2 (Arenado, Reynolds), (LeMahieu, Story, Reynolds).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 8-7
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|10
|93
|3.42
|Hernandez
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|2.91
|De La Rosa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4.47
|Hoover, H, 9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.24
|Bracho
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|14
|6.75
|Chafin
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.13
|Bradley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|1.31
|Rodney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.44
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 11-9
|4
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|74
|3.89
|Estevez
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|6.45
|Rosscup
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8.31
|Ottavino
|2-3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|24
|5.40
|Dunn
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|4.53
|Oberg
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|5.55
De La Rosa pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Bracho pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Chafin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hoover 2-0, Chafin 3-3, Bradley 1-0, Rosscup 2-0, Dunn 2-2. HBP_De La Rosa (Blackmon). WP_Freeland.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:48. A_29,628 (50,398).