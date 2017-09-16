Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Diyas beats defending champion McHale at Japan Women’s Open

September 16, 2017 8:28 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — Qualifier Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan outlasted defending champion Christina McHale 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 Saturday to advance to the final of the Japan Women’s Open.

Diyas was down 3-1 in the final set but broke the 25-year-old American twice to complete the victory and secure her second WTA final.

Diyas, a finalist here in 2014, will face either Croatia’s Jana Fett or Japan’s Miyu Kato in Sunday’s final.

Diyas had previously beaten eighth-seeded Yulia Putintseva and second-seeded Zhang Shuhai before facing McHale in the last four.

