Dodgers 5, Giants 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor cf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .299 Seager ss 3 0 0 1 1 3 .306 Turner 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .326 Bellinger 1b 2 1 2 0 3 0 .270 Puig rf 5 0 2 2 0 2 .260 Granderson lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .206 Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 1 3 .246 Utley 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .230 c-Forsythe ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Kershaw p 2 1 1 0 1 0 .178 d-K.Hernandez ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Totals 36 5 9 5 7 13

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. G.Hernandez cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .251 e-Span ph-cf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .272 Panik 2b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .286 Pence rf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .256 Posey 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .320 Hundley c 5 0 1 0 0 4 .256 Slater lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286 Calixte 3b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .184 g-Sandoval ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Tomlinson ss 2 1 2 1 1 0 .273 h-Parker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Gomez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cueto p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .077 Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Williamson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Federowicz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crawford ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Totals 39 3 14 3 1 11

Los Angeles 000 400 010—5 9 1 San Francisco 001 001 100—3 14 0

a-struck out for Suarez in the 5th. b-struck out for Moronta in the 6th. c-flied out for Utley in the 7th. d-grounded out for Kershaw in the 7th. e-doubled for G.Hernandez in the 7th. f-grounded out for Stripling in the 8th. g-struck out for Calixte in the 8th. h-grounded out for Tomlinson in the 8th.

E_Turner (6). LOB_Los Angeles 13, San Francisco 11. 2B_Turner (30), Puig 2 (22), Kershaw (1), Hundley (23), Span (30). HR_Utley (8), off Cueto; Tomlinson (1), off Kershaw. RBIs_Seager (68), Turner (67), Puig 2 (68), Utley (31), Pence (60), Calixte (6), Tomlinson (10). SB_Span (9). SF_Seager, Calixte.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 8 (Taylor, Puig, Granderson 3, Grandal 2, Barnes); San Francisco 5 (Posey, Hundley 2, Federowicz 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 12; San Francisco 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Turner. GIDP_Posey.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Forsythe, Seager, Bellinger).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, W, 17-3 6 8 2 1 1 6 91 2.12 Stripling, H, 4 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 3.15 Morrow, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.37 Jansen, S, 37-38 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 3 29 1.29 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto, L, 7-8 3 2-3 6 4 4 4 8 101 4.58 Suarez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 20 5.59 Moronta 1 1 0 0 2 1 14 3.38 Osich 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.58 Law 1 2 1 1 1 1 19 5.56 Gomez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 8.10

Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-0, Suarez 1-0. HBP_Cueto (Turner).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:29. A_38,727 (41,915).