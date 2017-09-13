Dodgers 5, Giants 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.306
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.326
|Bellinger 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|.270
|Puig rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.260
|Granderson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.246
|Utley 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|c-Forsythe ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Kershaw p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|d-K.Hernandez ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|7
|13
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|G.Hernandez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|e-Span ph-cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Pence rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Posey 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Hundley c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.256
|Slater lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Calixte 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.184
|g-Sandoval ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Tomlinson ss
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|h-Parker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Gomez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cueto p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Williamson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Federowicz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Law p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crawford ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Totals
|39
|3
|14
|3
|1
|11
|Los Angeles
|000
|400
|010—5
|9
|1
|San Francisco
|001
|001
|100—3
|14
|0
a-struck out for Suarez in the 5th. b-struck out for Moronta in the 6th. c-flied out for Utley in the 7th. d-grounded out for Kershaw in the 7th. e-doubled for G.Hernandez in the 7th. f-grounded out for Stripling in the 8th. g-struck out for Calixte in the 8th. h-grounded out for Tomlinson in the 8th.
E_Turner (6). LOB_Los Angeles 13, San Francisco 11. 2B_Turner (30), Puig 2 (22), Kershaw (1), Hundley (23), Span (30). HR_Utley (8), off Cueto; Tomlinson (1), off Kershaw. RBIs_Seager (68), Turner (67), Puig 2 (68), Utley (31), Pence (60), Calixte (6), Tomlinson (10). SB_Span (9). SF_Seager, Calixte.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 8 (Taylor, Puig, Granderson 3, Grandal 2, Barnes); San Francisco 5 (Posey, Hundley 2, Federowicz 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 12; San Francisco 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Turner. GIDP_Posey.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Forsythe, Seager, Bellinger).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 17-3
|6
|8
|2
|1
|1
|6
|91
|2.12
|Stripling, H, 4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.15
|Morrow, H, 8
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.37
|Jansen, S, 37-38
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|1.29
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, L, 7-8
|3
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|4
|8
|101
|4.58
|Suarez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|5.59
|Moronta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|14
|3.38
|Osich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.58
|Law
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|5.56
|Gomez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|8.10
Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-0, Suarez 1-0. HBP_Cueto (Turner).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:29. A_38,727 (41,915).