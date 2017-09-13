Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 5, Giants 3

September 13, 2017 1:54 am
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor cf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .299
Seager ss 3 0 0 1 1 3 .306
Turner 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .326
Bellinger 1b 2 1 2 0 3 0 .270
Puig rf 5 0 2 2 0 2 .260
Granderson lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .206
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 1 3 .246
Utley 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .230
c-Forsythe ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Kershaw p 2 1 1 0 1 0 .178
d-K.Hernandez ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Totals 36 5 9 5 7 13
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
G.Hernandez cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .251
e-Span ph-cf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .272
Panik 2b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .286
Pence rf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .256
Posey 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .320
Hundley c 5 0 1 0 0 4 .256
Slater lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286
Calixte 3b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .184
g-Sandoval ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Tomlinson ss 2 1 2 1 1 0 .273
h-Parker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Gomez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cueto p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .077
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Williamson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Federowicz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crawford ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Totals 39 3 14 3 1 11
Los Angeles 000 400 010—5 9 1
San Francisco 001 001 100—3 14 0

a-struck out for Suarez in the 5th. b-struck out for Moronta in the 6th. c-flied out for Utley in the 7th. d-grounded out for Kershaw in the 7th. e-doubled for G.Hernandez in the 7th. f-grounded out for Stripling in the 8th. g-struck out for Calixte in the 8th. h-grounded out for Tomlinson in the 8th.

E_Turner (6). LOB_Los Angeles 13, San Francisco 11. 2B_Turner (30), Puig 2 (22), Kershaw (1), Hundley (23), Span (30). HR_Utley (8), off Cueto; Tomlinson (1), off Kershaw. RBIs_Seager (68), Turner (67), Puig 2 (68), Utley (31), Pence (60), Calixte (6), Tomlinson (10). SB_Span (9). SF_Seager, Calixte.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 8 (Taylor, Puig, Granderson 3, Grandal 2, Barnes); San Francisco 5 (Posey, Hundley 2, Federowicz 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 12; San Francisco 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Turner. GIDP_Posey.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Forsythe, Seager, Bellinger).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 17-3 6 8 2 1 1 6 91 2.12
Stripling, H, 4 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 3.15
Morrow, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.37
Jansen, S, 37-38 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 3 29 1.29
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto, L, 7-8 3 2-3 6 4 4 4 8 101 4.58
Suarez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 20 5.59
Moronta 1 1 0 0 2 1 14 3.38
Osich 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.58
Law 1 2 1 1 1 1 19 5.56
Gomez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 8.10

Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-0, Suarez 1-0. HBP_Cueto (Turner).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:29. A_38,727 (41,915).

