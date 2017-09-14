Dolphins-Chargers Capsule

MIAMI (0-0) vs LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (0-1)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chargers by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Miami 0-0-0, Los Angeles 0-0-1

SERIES RECORD — Dolphins lead 17-15

LAST MEETING — Dolphins beat Chargers 31-24, Nov. 13, 2016

LAST WEEK — Dolphins had bye due to Hurricane Irma; Chargers lost to Broncos 24-21

AP PRO32 RANKING — Dolphins No. 18, Chargers No. 21

DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (NA), RUSH (NA), PASS (NA).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (NA), RUSH (NA), PASS (NA).

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (19), PASS (18).

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (26), PASS (12).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers make official Los Angeles debut in return to market after 56 seasons in San Diego. … First regular-season game at 30,000-seat StubHub Center, smallest NFL stadium by far. Chargers open three-game homestand. … Dolphins begin season after one-week delay due to Hurricane Irma’s devastation of South Florida. … Dolphins’ scheduled opener against Tampa Bay was postponed to November, so Fins haven’t played game since Aug. 31. … Dolphins spent past week training in Oxnard, California, up coast from LA, after leaving Miami to avoid hurricane. … Dolphins won nine of final 11 regular-season games last year to make playoffs. … QB Jay Cutler makes Dolphins debut after ending retirement in wake of Ryan Tannehill’s injury. … Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi coming off 1,272-yard season. … Cross-country rivals are meeting for fifth consecutive season and eighth time in 10 years. … Dolphins DT Ndamukong Suh had career-high 72 tackles last season. … Dolphins DE William Hayes returns to Los Angeles after Rams traded him to Miami in offseason. … Former USC All-American LB Rey Maualuga makes Dolphins debut back in LA after eight seasons in Cincinnati. … Chargers worked on special teams all week after season opener ended with blocking mistake, Broncos’ block of Bolts’ potential tying field goal. … Dolphins wary of Chargers pass rushers Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram. Each had 1 1/2 sacks in opener. … Bosa’s dad, John, was Dolphins’ first-round pick in 1987. … Chargers RB Melvin Gordon managed just 54 yards rushing on 18 carries in opener. … Chargers QB Philip Rivers needs 209 yards passing to pass Vinny Testaverde (46,233) for 11th place in NFL history. … Chargers’ Antonio Gates gets chance to set NFL record for TD catches by tight end at home. Needs one to break tie with Tony Gonzalez (111). … Chargers have three Miami Hurricanes: WR Travis Benjamin will be in uniform, but S Rayshawn Jenkins has potential concussion and LB Denzel Perryman is injured. … Fantasy Tip: Chargers’ defense might be solid play given strong pass rush and Miami’s suspect O-line.

