Dolphins’ opener against Bucs postponed until Nov. 19

September 6, 2017 10:00 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — The NFL says the Miami Dolphins’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be postponed until Nov. 19 because of Hurricane Irma.

The game can be moved to Week 11 because that had been a bye week for both teams. NFL officials earlier announced the game would not be played in Miami this week, and then decided against moving it to a neutral site.

Irma is forecast to threaten South Florida this weekend.

Both teams had said switching the game to Nov. 19 was less than ideal because it means playing the entire season without a break.

The Dolphins will now open Sept. 17 at the Los Angeles Chargers, and their first home game won’t be until Oct. 8 against the Tennessee Titans.

