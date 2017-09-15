Listen Live Sports

Donaldson powers Blue Jays past Colon, Twins for 4-3 win

September 15, 2017 11:19 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Donaldson homered and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning with an infield single that ricocheted off the mound, sending the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-3 victory on Friday night over the Minnesota Twins to slow their push toward the postseason.

The Twins had a three-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels for the second AL wild card going into the night, with the Seattle Mariners 3 1/2 games back. The New York Yankees hold the first wild card with a four-game edge on the Twins.

Twins starter Bartolo Colon (4-5 in the AL, 6-13 overall) did his best to get the Blue Jays to hit catchable balls, but the 44-year-old faltered after four scoreless innings. Kevin Pillar homered in fifth. Then Donaldson went deep in the sixth.

J.A. Happ (9-10) struck out five and won his third straight start. Roberto Osuna pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 36th save in 46 opportunities.

