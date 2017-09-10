Eagles-Redskins Stats

|Philadelphia
|7
|9
|3
|11—30
|Washington
|0
|14
|3
|0—17
|First Quarter
Phi_Agholor 58 pass from Wentz (Sturgis kick), 11:28.
Phi_Blount 1 pass from Wentz (kick failed), 13:23.
Was_Kerrigan 24 interception return (Hopkins kick), 8:30.
Was_Thompson 29 pass from Cousins (Hopkins kick), 1:17.
Phi_FG Sturgis 50, :00.
Phi_FG Sturgis 42, 10:38.
Was_FG Hopkins 33, 2:06.
Phi_FG Sturgis 37, 1:59.
Phi_Cox 20 fumble return (Jeffery pass from Wentz), 1:29.
A_78,685.
___
|Phi
|Was
|First downs
|19
|16
|Total Net Yards
|356
|264
|Rushes-yards
|24-58
|17-64
|Passing
|298
|200
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-3
|Kickoff Returns
|1-8
|4-77
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-15
|1-24
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-39-1
|23-40-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-9
|4-40
|Punts
|4-42.5
|4-40.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-3
|Penalties-Yards
|8-76
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|34:16
|25:44
___
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Blount 14-46, Wentz 4-6, Smallwood 4-4, Sproles 2-2. Washington, Cousins 4-30, Kelley 10-30, Thompson 3-4.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 26-39-1-307. Washington, Cousins 23-40-1-240.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Ertz 8-93, Agholor 6-86, Sproles 5-43, Jeffery 3-38, T.Smith 1-30, Celek 1-11, Smallwood 1-5, Blount 1-1. Washington, Pryor 6-66, Reed 5-36, Grant 4-61, Thompson 4-52, Crowder 3-14, Quick 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.