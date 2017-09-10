Listen Live Sports

Eagles-Redskins Stats

September 10, 2017 4:29 pm
 
Philadelphia 7 9 3 11—30
Washington 0 14 3 0—17
First Quarter

Phi_Agholor 58 pass from Wentz (Sturgis kick), 11:28.

Second Quarter

Phi_Blount 1 pass from Wentz (kick failed), 13:23.

Was_Kerrigan 24 interception return (Hopkins kick), 8:30.

Was_Thompson 29 pass from Cousins (Hopkins kick), 1:17.

Phi_FG Sturgis 50, :00.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG Sturgis 42, 10:38.

Was_FG Hopkins 33, 2:06.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_FG Sturgis 37, 1:59.

Phi_Cox 20 fumble return (Jeffery pass from Wentz), 1:29.

A_78,685.

___

Phi Was
First downs 19 16
Total Net Yards 356 264
Rushes-yards 24-58 17-64
Passing 298 200
Punt Returns 0-0 2-3
Kickoff Returns 1-8 4-77
Interceptions Ret. 1-15 1-24
Comp-Att-Int 26-39-1 23-40-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-9 4-40
Punts 4-42.5 4-40.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-3
Penalties-Yards 8-76 2-15
Time of Possession 34:16 25:44

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Blount 14-46, Wentz 4-6, Smallwood 4-4, Sproles 2-2. Washington, Cousins 4-30, Kelley 10-30, Thompson 3-4.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 26-39-1-307. Washington, Cousins 23-40-1-240.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Ertz 8-93, Agholor 6-86, Sproles 5-43, Jeffery 3-38, T.Smith 1-30, Celek 1-11, Smallwood 1-5, Blount 1-1. Washington, Pryor 6-66, Reed 5-36, Grant 4-61, Thompson 4-52, Crowder 3-14, Quick 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

