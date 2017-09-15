Listen Live Sports

Eibar beats Leganes for its 2nd win in Spanish league

September 15, 2017 5:22 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Defender Alejandro Galvez scored early in the second half to give Eibar a 1-0 win over Leganes in the Spanish league on Friday.

Galvez netted the winner after stealing a ball near midfield and making a long run into the area to finish off a cross with a header into the top corner.

It was Eibar’s second win in four matches this season, and the first at home.

The Basque club won at Malaga in the first round but was coming off consecutive losses against Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla.

Its next game is at Barcelona on Tuesday.

Leganes, playing in its second season in the first division, opened with two straight victories before losing to Getafe at home in the last round.

Barcelona, the co-leader along with Real Sociedad, plays at Getafe on Saturday to try to extend its perfect record.

Real Sociedad hosts defending champion Real Madrid on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid plays Malaga on Saturday in its first match at the new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

