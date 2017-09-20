Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

England women’s team coach fired over misconduct in past job

September 20, 2017 12:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — England women’s team coach Mark Sampson has been fired over “inappropriate and unacceptable behavior” involving players in a previous job.

The English Football Association says it was only made aware last week of the full report into Sampson’s conduct as a club coach at Bristol Academy in the Women’s Super League, despite the allegations first surfacing in 2014.

Sampson left Bristol in 2013 to take charge of England, which finished third at the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

The FA says it believes there is “clear evidence of inappropriate and unacceptable behavior by a coach.”

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

The details weren’t disclosed.

FA CEO Martin Glenn says “during his time at Bristol, Marc had overstepped the professional boundaries between player and coach.”

FA chairman Greg Clarke added “we know coaches are in a potential position of power and that position mustn’t be abused.”

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD's Carson visits National Response Coordination Center

Today in History

1963: Kennedy proposes joint US-Soviet mission to moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2149 0.0096 3.92%
L 2020 26.1865 0.0236 6.18%
L 2030 29.5248 0.0422 8.74%
L 2040 31.9642 0.0532 9.97%
L 2050 18.4174 0.0345 11.07%
G Fund 15.4398 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0610 -0.0015 3.86%
C Fund 35.0785 0.0391 11.93%
S Fund 45.2028 -0.0285 8.16%
I Fund 29.5994 0.1746 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.