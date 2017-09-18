Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Espanyol beats Celta Vigo 2-1 to snap winless La Liga streak

September 18, 2017 5:35 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Espanyol scored twice in the first half then held on to defeat Celta Vigo 2-1 for its first win in the Spanish league on Monday.

The Catalan club moved off the bottom of the standings after earning only one point from its first three games.

“We needed this victory to regain our confidence,” Espanyol forward Gerard Moreno said. “The team deserved it, and it was good that it came at home, in front of our fans.”

Espanyol jumped to 16th place, one point ahead of Celta, whose only win came against Alaves in the previous round.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

“We needed to score to get back into the match but our goal came too late,” Celta forward Iago Aspas said.

Moreno put Espanyol ahead with a low shot from just inside the area. Pablo Piatti added to the lead midway through the first half with a cross shot into the far corner following a fast breakaway.

Defender Andreu Fontas scored Celta’s lone goal in the second half.

Barcelona leads the league after winning its first four matches. Unbeaten Sevilla is two points back in second place. Defending champion Real Madrid is fourth, three points behind Barcelona.

___

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

        Service members have a retirement decision to make next year

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Turkeys at USDA Farmers Market

Today in History

1973: Jimmy Carter reports UFO sighting

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.