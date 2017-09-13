Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ESPN distances itself from anchor Jemele Hill’s Trump tweets

September 13, 2017 1:37 am
 
1 min read
Share       

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN distanced itself from anchor Jemele Hill’s tweets one day after she called President Donald Trump “a white supremacist” and “a bigot.”

“The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN,” the network tweeted Tuesday from its public relations department’s account. “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”

On Monday night, in a series of exchanges with other Twitter users, Hill said, “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”

Hill, a co-host of the 6 p.m. broadcast of “SportsCenter,” also added that “Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period.”

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

In another tweet, she said, “Donald Trump is a bigot,” and went on to criticize his supporters, adding “The height of white privilege is being able to ignore his white supremacy, because it’s of no threat to you. Well, it’s a threat to me.”

Disney-owned ESPN did not elaborate on any possible punishment for Hill, and she was on Tuesday evening’s “SportsCenter” broadcast as usual.

While many Twitter users called for Hill to be fired, unemployed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick expressed his support, tweeting “We are with you @jemelehill.”

Kaepernick, who remains unsigned after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers, received plenty of criticism — and support — after kneeling during the national anthem before games last season to protest police brutality.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1917 0.0125 3.92%
L 2020 26.1330 0.0330 6.18%
L 2030 29.4311 0.0619 8.74%
L 2040 31.8456 0.0795 9.97%
L 2050 18.3396 0.0529 11.07%
G Fund 15.4336 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0897 -0.0295 3.86%
C Fund 34.9188 0.1191 11.93%
S Fund 44.8229 0.2639 8.16%
I Fund 29.4743 0.0722 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.