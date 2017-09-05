Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
European clubs pick Juventus president Agnelli to lead them

September 5, 2017 6:47 am
 
GENEVA (AP) — Europe’s top clubs have elected Juventus president Andrea Agnelli to lead them, and Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis will join him on the UEFA executive committee.

The European Club Association, which represents more than 200 clubs, chose Agnelli to replace the outgoing Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as their chairman.

Agnelli, who was Rummenigge’s deputy, will serve a two-year term.

The newly re-elected ECA board also chose Agnelli and Gazidis as their two representatives on UEFA’s decision-making executive committee.

UEFA is set to give the two club delegates full voting rights on its board at a meeting in Geneva in two weeks.

The ECA is a key UEFA partner in negotiating changes to the entry rules and prize money distribution of the Champions League and Europa League.

