FC Dallas-Atlanta United, Sums

|Dallas
|0
|0—0
|Atlanta
|1
|2—3
First half_1, Atlanta, Gonzalez Pirez, 1 (Villalba), 14th minute.
Second half_2, Atlanta, Martinez, 10 (Almiron), 46th. 3, Atlanta, Garza, 2 (Villalba), 68th.
Goalies_Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Chris Seitz; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Kyle Reynish.
Yellow Cards_Gruezo, Dallas, 2nd; Gonzalez Pirez, Atlanta, 50th.
Referee_Mark Geiger.
Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Maynor Figueroa, Hernan Grana, Matt Hedges, Walker Zimmermann; Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios, Mauro Diaz (Cristian Colman, 77th), Carlos Gruezo (Victor Ulloa, 46th), Ryan Hollingshead (Tesho Akindele, 65th); Maximiliano Urruti.
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst; Miguel Almiron (Jacob Peterson, 89th), Yamil Asad, Carlos Carmona, Gregory Garza, Anton Walkes; Josef Martinez (Chris McCann, 80th), Hector Villalba (Julian Gressel, 72nd).