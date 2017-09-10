Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FC Dallas-Atlanta United, Sums

September 10, 2017 6:09 pm
 
< a min read
Dallas 0 0—0
Atlanta 1 2—3

First half_1, Atlanta, Gonzalez Pirez, 1 (Villalba), 14th minute.

Second half_2, Atlanta, Martinez, 10 (Almiron), 46th. 3, Atlanta, Garza, 2 (Villalba), 68th.

Goalies_Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Chris Seitz; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Kyle Reynish.

Yellow Cards_Gruezo, Dallas, 2nd; Gonzalez Pirez, Atlanta, 50th.

Referee_Mark Geiger.

___

Lineups

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Maynor Figueroa, Hernan Grana, Matt Hedges, Walker Zimmermann; Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios, Mauro Diaz (Cristian Colman, 77th), Carlos Gruezo (Victor Ulloa, 46th), Ryan Hollingshead (Tesho Akindele, 65th); Maximiliano Urruti.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst; Miguel Almiron (Jacob Peterson, 89th), Yamil Asad, Carlos Carmona, Gregory Garza, Anton Walkes; Josef Martinez (Chris McCann, 80th), Hector Villalba (Julian Gressel, 72nd).

