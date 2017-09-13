Listen Live Sports

Fett upsets Mladenovic to advance at Japan Women’s Open

September 13, 2017 4:11 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — Jana Fett advanced to the second round of the Japan Women’s Open by beating top-seeded Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Mladenovic rallied briefly by winning three games in the second set before the 20-year-old qualifier from Croatia served out the victory.

Also, Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain rallied to beat three-time champion Samantha Stosur of Australia 3-6, 7-5, 6-1, while defending champion Christina McHale of the United States, second-seeded Zhang Shuai of China, Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic and Elise Mertens of Belgium also advanced.

