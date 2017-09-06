Listen Live Sports

Fister sharp again, Bradley homers; Red Sox beat Jays 6-1

September 6, 2017 10:13 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Doug Fister gave up one run over seven innings, Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 on Wednesday night, a day after the teams played a 19-inning marathon.

It was the second straight win for the AL East-leading Red Sox, who moved four games ahead of the second-place Yankees. New York’s game at Baltimore was rained out.

Playing just 18 hours after completing a victory that lasted six hours and ended on Hanley Ramirez’s bloop single, the Red Sox took charge with a four-run fourth that was capped by Bradley’s homer.

Fister (5-7) allowed four hits, struck out nine and walked three, improving to 3-1 in his last four starts with a 1.50 ERA.

Joe Biagini (3-10) was tagged for five runs in 3 1/3 innings.

