Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FIU tops Alcorn State 17-10 for Butch Davis’ 1st program win

September 8, 2017 10:09 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alex McGough threw for 328 yards and had a go-ahead touchdown run with 1:12 remaining to help Florida International beat FCS Alcorn State 17-10 on Friday night for coach Butch Davis’ first victory at the school.

Admission was free for the crowd of 5,017 at the game relocated from Miami to the historic Legion Field due to Hurricane Irma.

Alcorn State tied it at 10 with 3:54 left in the fourth quarter on Corey McCullough’s 49-yard field goal. But FIU went on a seven-play, 80-yard drive to take the lead on McGough’s 1-yard sneak. The Braves got to FIU’s 45, but Lenorris Footman’s heave at the final whistle went out of bounds.

Alex Gardner rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown for FIU (1-1). He opened the scoring in the second quarter with a 3-yard run.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

FIU scored the only points of the third quarter, on a short field goal with 16 seconds left, to take a 10-7 lead.

Footman went 22 of 34 for 191 yards and a TD for Alcorn State (1-1). Tavares Johnson caught a 4-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone to tie it at 7 in the second quarter.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.