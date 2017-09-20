Listen Live Sports

Flyers-Islanders Sum

September 20, 2017
 
Philadelphia 1 0 1—2
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny (O’Neill, Carey ), 0:52. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Toews (Kubiak), 9:12.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Boychuk (Turcotte, Jones), 11:19. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Ladd (Eberle), 17:10 (pp). 5, Philadelphia, Brennan (Konecny), 18:54 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 7-11-10_28. N.Y. Islanders 10-6-13_29.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 4; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Lyon (29 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss (18-17), Gudlevskis (10-9).

A_5,042 (15,795). T_2:29.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Andrew Smith.

