Former champ Gilles Simon loses to Gojowczyk at Moselle Open

September 20, 2017 5:45 pm
 
METZ, France (AP) — German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk upset two-time former champion Gilles Simon 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the second round of the Moselle Open on Wednesday.

The 95th-ranked Gojowczyk fired eight aces as he defeated the eighth-seeded Simon in 1 hour and 34 minutes for a place in the quarterfinals.

Another German, fifth-seeded Mischa Zverev, defeated another home player, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-2 in the first round, but there was some reason to cheer for the home supporters when French wild card Nicolas Mahut defeated Germany’s Dustin Brown 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Also in the first round Wednesday, Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen defeated French wild card Paul-Henri Mathieu 7-5, 6-2.

