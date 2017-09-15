Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova fires coach David Kotyza

September 15, 2017 11:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAGUE (AP) — Former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova says she’s parted with coach David Kotyza.

Pliskova hired Kotyza, the former coach of her fellow Czech Petra Kvitova, in December.

With Kotyza, Pliskova won three WTA tournaments. She reached the semifinals at the French Open and lost in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open to lose her No. 1 ranking.

In a message to local media on Friday, the fourth-ranked Pliskova says she and the coach failed to agree on “the strategy of my further development.”

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

It is not immediately clear who will replace Kotyza.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

National Disaster Medical System personnel assist patients in Florida

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1860 -0.0045 3.92%
L 2020 26.1166 -0.0131 6.18%
L 2030 29.3995 -0.0255 8.74%
L 2040 31.8048 -0.0329 9.97%
L 2050 18.3127 -0.0218 11.07%
G Fund 15.4354 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0802 0.0053 3.86%
C Fund 34.9185 -0.0271 11.93%
S Fund 44.8077 -0.0330 8.16%
I Fund 29.3087 -0.0907 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.