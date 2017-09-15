Listen Live Sports

Former top UN official: FIFA leaders ‘violate’ conduct rules

September 15, 2017 9:33 am
 
LONDON (AP) — A former top United Nations official cited FIFA leaders who “violate … standards of good conduct” when she resigned from a role monitoring integrity at soccer’s world body.

South African judge Navi Pillay said FIFA put “undue influence” on her governance panel colleague Miguel Maduro, who barred Russian deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko from re-election to FIFA’s ruling council.

The former U.N. human rights commissioner’s resignation email in May — days after FIFA ousted Maduro — has been published by a British parliamentary committee.

Maduro told British lawmakers on Wednesday how FIFA President Gianni Infantino and secretary general Fatma Samoura pressured him to protect Mutko.

Blocking Mutko over rules prohibiting government interference would be a “disaster” for the 2018 World Cup and threaten Infantino’s presidency, Maduro claimed Samoura told him.

