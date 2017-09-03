Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former women’s champs Williams, Sharapova in US Open action

September 3, 2017 11:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Open champions Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova play their fourth-round matches, along with a number of men who have a wide-open road to their first final.

Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov opens play Sunday against No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta, the highest-seeded men’s player left in one half of the bracket.

No. 17 seed Sam Querrey, the only American left, faces No. 23 seed Mischa Zverev at night. That half of the bracket, wide open because of injuries and upsets, will produce a first-time finalist in a Grand Slam tournament.

There’s plenty of power players left on the women’s side, including No. 3 seed Garbine Muguruza facing No. 13 Petra Kvitova in a matchup for former Wimbledon champions.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

No. 9 seed Williams plays Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain, after Sharapova meets 16th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.