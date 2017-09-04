Four Consecutive Home Runs

Players who have hit home runs in four consecutive at-bats, with teams and dates (number of home runs in parentheses):

One Game American League

Carlos Delgado, Toronto, Sept. 25, 2003

Mike Cameron, Seattle, May 2, 2002.

Rocky Colavito, Cleveland, June 10, 1959.

Lou Gehrig, New York, June 3, 1932.

National League

J.D. Martinez, Arizona, Sept. 4, 2017

Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati, June 6, 2017

Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia, April 17, 1976, 10 innings.

Robert Lowe, Boston, May 30, 1894, p.m. game.

Two Games American League

Troy Glaus, Anaheim, Sept. 15 (3), Sept. 16 (1), 2002.

Manny Ramirez, Cleveland, Sept. 15 (3), Sept. 16 (1), 1998.

x-Bo Jackson, Kansas City, July 17 (3), August 26 (1), 1990.

Larry Herndon, Detroit, May 16 (1), May 18 (3), 1982.

Don Baylor, Baltimore, July 1 (1), July 2 (3), 1975.

Mike Epstein, Oakland, June 15 (2), June 16 (2), 1971.

Bobby Murcer, New York, June 24, first game (1), second game (3), 1970.

Mickey Mantle, New York, July 4, second game (2), July 6 (2), 1962.

Willie Kirkland, Cleveland, July 9, second game (3), July 13 (1), 1961.

Charlie Maxwell, Detroit, May 3, first game (1), second game (3), 1959.

Hank Greenberg, Detroit, July 26 (2), July 27 (2), 1938.

Jimmy Foxx, Philadelphia, June 7 (1), June 8 (3), 1933.

x-Jackson was injured in the July 17 game and placed on the disabled list July 20.

National League

Adrian Gonzalez, Los Angeles, April 7 (1), April 8 (3), 2015

Albert Pujois, St. Louis, April 16 (3), April 17 (1), 2006.

Andruw Jones, Atlanta, Sept. 7 (2), Sept. 10 (2), 2002.

Barry Bonds, San Francisco, May 19 (3), May 20 (1), 2001.

Benito Santiago, Philadelphia, September 14 (1), September 15 (3), 1996.

Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia, July 6 (1), July 7 (3), 1979.

Deron Johnson, Philadelphia, July 10, second game (1), July 11 (3), 1971.

Art Shamsky, Cincinnati, August 12 (3), August 14 (1), 1966.

Stan Musial, St. Louis, July 7, second game (1), July 8 (3), 1962.

Ralph Kiner, Pittsburgh, September 11 (2), September 13 (2), 1949.

Ralph Kiner, Pittsburgh, August 15 (1), August 16 (3), 1947.

Bill Nicholson, Chicago, July 22 (1), July 23, first game (3), 1944.

Interleague

Shawn Green, Los Angeles, June 14 (2), June 15 (2), 2002.

Bob Higginson, Detroit, June 30 (3), July 1 (1), 1997.

Three Games American League

Jeff Manto, Baltimore, June 8 (1), June 9 (2), June 10 (1), 1995.

Johnny Blanchard, New York, July 21 (1), July 22 (1), July 26 (2), 1961.

Four Games American League

Ted Williams, Boston, Sept. 17 (1), Sept. 20 (1), Sept. 21 (1), Sept. (22), 1957.