Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

French Olympic delegation back in Paris feting 2024 victory

September 15, 2017 9:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — The French Olympic delegation has been welcomed back in Paris after securing the 2024 Olympic Games at a meeting in Lima, Peru.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo waved a flag Friday as she stepped off the plane, which had been sprayed by a celebratory water-canon.

Hidalgo noted the seriousness of the undertaking for Paris, which has been targeted by extremist attacks. She said she trusts “our police and security forces to help us make these games a celebration.”

2024 is a significant date for Paris as it marks one century since its last Olympics in 1924.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

The victory wasn’t a surprise. Paris and Los Angeles had worked out a deal in advance with the International Olympic Committee for Paris to get 2024 and LA the 2028 games.

Related Topics
Sports News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

National Disaster Medical System personnel assist patients in Florida

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1860 -0.0045 3.92%
L 2020 26.1166 -0.0131 6.18%
L 2030 29.3995 -0.0255 8.74%
L 2040 31.8048 -0.0329 9.97%
L 2050 18.3127 -0.0218 11.07%
G Fund 15.4354 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0802 0.0053 3.86%
C Fund 34.9185 -0.0271 11.93%
S Fund 44.8077 -0.0330 8.16%
I Fund 29.3087 -0.0907 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.