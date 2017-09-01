Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Aberdeen 18, Thomas Johnson 2
Albert Einstein 17, Gaithersburg 7
Archbishop Spalding 56, Annapolis 14
Baltimore Douglass 27, Carver Vo- Tech 0
Boys Latin 14, Loyola 7
C. Milton Wright 48, Rising Sun 0
City College 28, Lake Clifton 0
Clarksburg 34, John F. Kennedy 12
Damascus 41, Hubie Blake 17
Easton 54, Washington 0
Edmondson-Westside 44, South Carroll 7
Fallston 28, Patterson Mill 14
Francis Scott Key 39, North East 7
Good Counsel 23, Gilman 10
Huntingtown 24, Patuxent 14
James M. Bennett 10, Col. Richardson 8
John Marshall, W.Va. 34, Mountain Ridge 21
Kent Island 50, Snow Hill 0
Lackey 35, Leonardtown 0
Landon 34, Walt Whitman 0
Liberty 10, Saint Paul’s Boys 7
Linganore 64, Archbishop Curley 6
McDonough 28, Eastern Tech 13
Meade 26, South River 0
Middletown 28, Potomac School, Va. 14
North Caroline 44, Wicomico 0
North Point 42, Old Mill 0
Northern – Cal 49, Calvert 7
Northern Garrett 6, Brunswick 0
Oakdale 42, Digital Harbor 0
Richard Montgomery 35, Winston Churchill 14
Seneca Valley 42, Rockville 0
Severn 42, Annapolis Area Christian 16
St. John’s Catholic Prep 3, John Carroll 0
St. Mary’s Ryken 27, Pallotti 6
Stephen Decatur 42, Arcadia, Va. 0
Walkersville 59, New Era Academy 0
Western STES 20, Lansdowne 14
Westminster 14, Urbana 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Williamsport vs. Manchester Valley, ppd. to Sep 2nd.
