Friday’s Scores

September 1, 2017 9:33 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL

Aberdeen 18, Thomas Johnson 2

Albert Einstein 17, Gaithersburg 7

Archbishop Spalding 56, Annapolis 14

Baltimore Douglass 27, Carver Vo- Tech 0

Boys Latin 14, Loyola 7

C. Milton Wright 48, Rising Sun 0

City College 28, Lake Clifton 0

Clarksburg 34, John F. Kennedy 12

Damascus 41, Hubie Blake 17

Easton 54, Washington 0

Edmondson-Westside 44, South Carroll 7

Fallston 28, Patterson Mill 14

Francis Scott Key 39, North East 7

Good Counsel 23, Gilman 10

Huntingtown 24, Patuxent 14

James M. Bennett 10, Col. Richardson 8

John Marshall, W.Va. 34, Mountain Ridge 21

Kent Island 50, Snow Hill 0

Lackey 35, Leonardtown 0

Landon 34, Walt Whitman 0

Liberty 10, Saint Paul’s Boys 7

Linganore 64, Archbishop Curley 6

McDonough 28, Eastern Tech 13

Meade 26, South River 0

Middletown 28, Potomac School, Va. 14

North Caroline 44, Wicomico 0

North Point 42, Old Mill 0

Northern – Cal 49, Calvert 7

Northern Garrett 6, Brunswick 0

Oakdale 42, Digital Harbor 0

Richard Montgomery 35, Winston Churchill 14

Seneca Valley 42, Rockville 0

Severn 42, Annapolis Area Christian 16

St. John’s Catholic Prep 3, John Carroll 0

St. Mary’s Ryken 27, Pallotti 6

Stephen Decatur 42, Arcadia, Va. 0

Walkersville 59, New Era Academy 0

Western STES 20, Lansdowne 14

Westminster 14, Urbana 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Williamsport vs. Manchester Valley, ppd. to Sep 2nd.

