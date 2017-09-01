Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Benedictine 31, St. John Paul the Great 7
Covenant School 26, Christchurch 20
Floyd County 48, Patrick County 0
Goochland 32, Fork Union Prep 0
Holston 26, Twin Springs 7
Huguenot 34, Jamestown 24
James River-Midlothian 22, Douglas Freeman 20
Middletown, Md. 28, Potomac School 14
St. Annes-Belfield 12, Hargrave Military 6
St. Christopher’s 26, Trinity Episcopal 0
Stephen Decatur, Md. 42, Arcadia 0
T.C. Williams 49, Gar-Field 0
TJ-Richmond 27, Armstrong 20
Thomas Dale 36, Lloyd Bird 6
_____
Keywords: Virginia, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School