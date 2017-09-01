Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

September 1, 2017 8:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL

Benedictine 31, St. John Paul the Great 7

Covenant School 26, Christchurch 20

Floyd County 48, Patrick County 0

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Goochland 32, Fork Union Prep 0

Holston 26, Twin Springs 7

Huguenot 34, Jamestown 24

James River-Midlothian 22, Douglas Freeman 20

Middletown, Md. 28, Potomac School 14

St. Annes-Belfield 12, Hargrave Military 6

        Trump sets 2018 pay raise for federal employees

St. Christopher’s 26, Trinity Episcopal 0

Stephen Decatur, Md. 42, Arcadia 0

T.C. Williams 49, Gar-Field 0

TJ-Richmond 27, Armstrong 20

Thomas Dale 36, Lloyd Bird 6

_____

Keywords: Virginia, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.