Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Carver Vo- Tech 36, FAET 0
Digital Harbor 6, Baltimore Douglass 0
Forest Park 44, Southwestern 0
Hyattsville Northwestern 35, Patterson 6
Lake Clifton 64, Benjamin Franklin High School 0
Marriotts Ridge 5, Howard 0
National Academy Foundation 33, Bluford Drew Jemison 0
Reginald Lewis 38, New Era Academy 0
Saint Paul’s Boys 36, Maret, D.C. 13
___
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Archbishop Spalding vs. Bishop Moore, Fla., ccd.
St. Frances vs. IMG Academy, Fla., ccd.
_____
