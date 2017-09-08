Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Arcadia 52, Nandua 34
Battlefield 30, Forest Park 6
Bethel 33, Menchville 7
Blacksburg 47, Amherst County 21
Bland County 53, Northwood 34
Blue Ridge 26, Hargrave Military 6
Broad Run 28, Woodgrove 12
Broadwater Academy 20, Brunswick Academy 7
Brooke Point 48, Briar Woods 14
Brookville 41, Waynesboro 13
C.D. Hylton 41, Osbourn 0
Capitol Christian Academy, Md. 22, TJ-Alexandria 8
Caroline 25, Powhatan 21
Castlewood 28, Thomas Walker 0
Centreville 31, South County 27
Charlottesville 40, Harrisonburg 35
Chilhowie 42, Twin Springs 0
Chincoteague 51, King & Queen 20
Collegiate-Richmond 34, Trinity Episcopal 13
Colonial Beach 18, Franklin 8
Colonial Forge 42, Grassfield 0
Colonial Heights 34, Park View-South Hill 14
Covenant School 55, Va. Episcopal 16
Covington 14, Greenbrier West, W.Va. 0
Dan River 21, Tunstall 6
Deep Creek 33, Woodrow Wilson 0
Dinwiddie 25, Salem 20
Dominion 42, Fauquier 0
E.C. Glass 45, Franklin County 21
Eastern View 56, Orange County 14
Essex 36, King William 12
Fairfax 30, Lee High 7
Flint Hill 35, Paul VI 13
Floyd County 21, Auburn 0
Fort Chiswell 26, Radford 23
Fort Defiance 35, William Monroe 28
Frank Cox 42, Granby 20
Fuqua School 56, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 32
GW-Danville 57, Jefferson Forest 56
Galax 53, Carroll County 0
Glenvar 37, Cave Spring 13
Goochland 27, Central Lunenburg 7
Graham 35, Giles 28, OT
Grayson County 43, Rural Retreat 7
Green Run 35, Bayside 34
Gretna 20, Nottoway 14
Grundy 14, Lebanon 0
Halifax County 36, Person, N.C. 6
Hampton 28, Warwick 0
Hancock County, Tenn. 40, Rye Cove 28
Henrico 42, Deep Run 24
Heritage-Lynchburg 30, Appomattox 14
Hermitage 21, Thomas Dale 10
Herndon 10, Chantilly 7
Highland Springs 40, Meadowbrook 7
Indian River 51, Lakeland 12
J.E.B. Stuart 57, Park View-Sterling 37
J.R. Tucker 27, Prince George 24
James Madison 38, West Potomac 16
James River-Buchanan 30, Parry McCluer 14
James River-Midlothian 19, Huguenot 6
James Robinson 61, Annandale 40
James Wood 28, Skyline 22
John Battle 57, Holston 0
John Champe 43, Heritage (Leesburg) 7
Kettle Run 23, Brentsville 19
Landstown 53, Kempsville 6
Lee High 41, J.I. Burton 13
Lee-Davis 35, Douglas Freeman 21
Liberty-Bealeton 46, Culpeper 13
Liberty-Bedford 27, Christiansburg 13
Lloyd Bird 40, Midlothian 0
Lord Botetourt 17, Western Albemarle 14
Louisa 54, King George 12
Luray 24, Buffalo Gap 14
Manchester 35, Cosby 10
Marion 38, George Wythe-Wytheville 27
Martinsburg, W.Va. 45, Liberty Christian 9
Martinsville 48, Chatham 19
Massaponax 51, Hanover 14
Millbrook 74, Washington, W.Va. 23
Mills Godwin 14, Atlee 7
Monacan 14, Clover Hill 6
Monticello 56, Turner Ashby 7
Mount Vernon 34, Falls Church 16
Mountain View 30, James Monroe 0
Nansemond River 47, Hickory 0
Narrows 48, Montcalm, W.Va. 8
Nelson County 21, Craig County 12
New Kent 20, Tabb 7
Norcom 7, Booker T. Washington 6
Norfolk Academy 61, Greenbrier Christian 13
North Cross 35, Fishburne Military 0
North Stafford 48, Potomac 12
Northside 57, Hidden Valley 35
Norview 7, Churchland 2
Ocean Lakes 41, Tallwood 6
Oscar Smith 49, Great Bridge 0
Patrick Henry-Ashland 41, Glen Allen 15
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 35, Eastside 22
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 34, William Fleming 29
Pike Co. Central, Ky. 42, Hurley 16
Poquoson 31, Jamestown 14
Potomac Falls 40, Riverside 21
Prince Edward County 48, Cumberland 19
Princess Anne 21, Maury 13
Pulaski County 27, Abingdon 20
R.E. Lee-Staunton 37, East Rockingham 13
Ridgeview 35, Central Wise 12
Riverbend 54, Chancellor 28
Riverheads 17, Stuarts Draft 14
Roanoke Catholic 41, Eastern Montgomery 6
Rock Ridge 47, Loudoun County 44, 4OT
Rockbridge County 48, Alleghany 12
Salem-Va. Beach 23, First Colonial 14
Sherando 77, Broadway 7
South Lakes 49, Oakton 7
Southampton Academy 52, Charles City 0
St. John Paul the Great 28, Potomac School 26
Stafford 19, Courtland 7
Staunton River 72, Altavista 7
Stone Bridge 46, Lake Braddock 13
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 20, Gar-Field 12
Sullivan South, Tenn. 35, Gate City 28
Tazewell 40, River View, W.Va. 26
Tennessee, Tenn. 34, Virginia High 20
Tuscarora 24, T.C. Williams 14
Union 55, Letcher County Central, Ky. 27
Varina 45, Matoaca 7
W.T. Woodson 37, Langley 20
Warhill 41, Grafton 10
West Point 7, Rappahannock 6
West Springfield 39, Washington-Lee 0
Western Branch 23, King’s Fork 20
William Byrd 45, Bassett 10
William Campbell 53, Patrick County 7
Wilson Memorial 48, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 7
Woodbridge 42, Osbourn Park 0
Woodstock Central 48, Manassas Park 0
York 46, Bruton 21
Yorktown 44, Wakefield 7
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
Keywords: Virginia, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School