The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 


Friday’s Scores

September 8, 2017 10:55 pm
 

PREP FOOTBALL

Arcadia 52, Nandua 34

Battlefield 30, Forest Park 6

Bethel 33, Menchville 7

Blacksburg 47, Amherst County 21

Bland County 53, Northwood 34

Blue Ridge 26, Hargrave Military 6

Broad Run 28, Woodgrove 12

Broadwater Academy 20, Brunswick Academy 7

Brooke Point 48, Briar Woods 14

Brookville 41, Waynesboro 13

C.D. Hylton 41, Osbourn 0

Capitol Christian Academy, Md. 22, TJ-Alexandria 8

Caroline 25, Powhatan 21

Castlewood 28, Thomas Walker 0

Centreville 31, South County 27

Charlottesville 40, Harrisonburg 35

Chilhowie 42, Twin Springs 0

Chincoteague 51, King & Queen 20

Collegiate-Richmond 34, Trinity Episcopal 13

Colonial Beach 18, Franklin 8

Colonial Forge 42, Grassfield 0

Colonial Heights 34, Park View-South Hill 14

Covenant School 55, Va. Episcopal 16

Covington 14, Greenbrier West, W.Va. 0

Dan River 21, Tunstall 6

Deep Creek 33, Woodrow Wilson 0

Dinwiddie 25, Salem 20

Dominion 42, Fauquier 0

E.C. Glass 45, Franklin County 21

Eastern View 56, Orange County 14

Essex 36, King William 12

Fairfax 30, Lee High 7

Flint Hill 35, Paul VI 13

Floyd County 21, Auburn 0

Fort Chiswell 26, Radford 23

Fort Defiance 35, William Monroe 28

Frank Cox 42, Granby 20

Fuqua School 56, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 32

GW-Danville 57, Jefferson Forest 56

Galax 53, Carroll County 0

Glenvar 37, Cave Spring 13

Goochland 27, Central Lunenburg 7

Graham 35, Giles 28, OT

Grayson County 43, Rural Retreat 7

Green Run 35, Bayside 34

Gretna 20, Nottoway 14

Grundy 14, Lebanon 0

Halifax County 36, Person, N.C. 6

Hampton 28, Warwick 0

Hancock County, Tenn. 40, Rye Cove 28

Henrico 42, Deep Run 24

Heritage-Lynchburg 30, Appomattox 14

Hermitage 21, Thomas Dale 10

Herndon 10, Chantilly 7

Highland Springs 40, Meadowbrook 7

Indian River 51, Lakeland 12

J.E.B. Stuart 57, Park View-Sterling 37

J.R. Tucker 27, Prince George 24

James Madison 38, West Potomac 16

James River-Buchanan 30, Parry McCluer 14

James River-Midlothian 19, Huguenot 6

James Robinson 61, Annandale 40

James Wood 28, Skyline 22

John Battle 57, Holston 0

John Champe 43, Heritage (Leesburg) 7

Kettle Run 23, Brentsville 19

Landstown 53, Kempsville 6

Lee High 41, J.I. Burton 13

Lee-Davis 35, Douglas Freeman 21

Liberty-Bealeton 46, Culpeper 13

Liberty-Bedford 27, Christiansburg 13

Lloyd Bird 40, Midlothian 0

Lord Botetourt 17, Western Albemarle 14

Louisa 54, King George 12

Luray 24, Buffalo Gap 14

Manchester 35, Cosby 10

Marion 38, George Wythe-Wytheville 27

Martinsburg, W.Va. 45, Liberty Christian 9

Martinsville 48, Chatham 19

Massaponax 51, Hanover 14

Millbrook 74, Washington, W.Va. 23

Mills Godwin 14, Atlee 7

Monacan 14, Clover Hill 6

Monticello 56, Turner Ashby 7

Mount Vernon 34, Falls Church 16

Mountain View 30, James Monroe 0

Nansemond River 47, Hickory 0

Narrows 48, Montcalm, W.Va. 8

Nelson County 21, Craig County 12

New Kent 20, Tabb 7

Norcom 7, Booker T. Washington 6

Norfolk Academy 61, Greenbrier Christian 13

North Cross 35, Fishburne Military 0

North Stafford 48, Potomac 12

Northside 57, Hidden Valley 35

Norview 7, Churchland 2

Ocean Lakes 41, Tallwood 6

Oscar Smith 49, Great Bridge 0

Patrick Henry-Ashland 41, Glen Allen 15

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 35, Eastside 22

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 34, William Fleming 29

Pike Co. Central, Ky. 42, Hurley 16

Poquoson 31, Jamestown 14

Potomac Falls 40, Riverside 21

Prince Edward County 48, Cumberland 19

Princess Anne 21, Maury 13

Pulaski County 27, Abingdon 20

R.E. Lee-Staunton 37, East Rockingham 13

Ridgeview 35, Central Wise 12

Riverbend 54, Chancellor 28

Riverheads 17, Stuarts Draft 14

Roanoke Catholic 41, Eastern Montgomery 6

Rock Ridge 47, Loudoun County 44, 4OT

Rockbridge County 48, Alleghany 12

Salem-Va. Beach 23, First Colonial 14

Sherando 77, Broadway 7

South Lakes 49, Oakton 7

Southampton Academy 52, Charles City 0

St. John Paul the Great 28, Potomac School 26

Stafford 19, Courtland 7

Staunton River 72, Altavista 7

Stone Bridge 46, Lake Braddock 13

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 20, Gar-Field 12

Sullivan South, Tenn. 35, Gate City 28

Tazewell 40, River View, W.Va. 26

Tennessee, Tenn. 34, Virginia High 20

Tuscarora 24, T.C. Williams 14

Union 55, Letcher County Central, Ky. 27

Varina 45, Matoaca 7

W.T. Woodson 37, Langley 20

Warhill 41, Grafton 10

West Point 7, Rappahannock 6

West Springfield 39, Washington-Lee 0

Western Branch 23, King’s Fork 20

William Byrd 45, Bassett 10

William Campbell 53, Patrick County 7

Wilson Memorial 48, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 7

Woodbridge 42, Osbourn Park 0

Woodstock Central 48, Manassas Park 0

York 46, Bruton 21

Yorktown 44, Wakefield 7

___

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

_____

Keywords: Virginia, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

