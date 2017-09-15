Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Allegany 63, Mountain Ridge 7
Arcadia, Va. 36, Snow Hill 27
Baltimore Douglass 12, Patterson 6
Baltimore Northwestern 33, National Academy Foundation 0
Broadneck 49, Severna Park 7
Carver Vo- Tech 38, Benjamin Franklin High School 0
Chopticon 31, Thomas Stone 23
Damascus 54, Rockville 6
Dunbar 40, City College 0
Dundalk 42, Lansdowne 7
Edmondson-Westside 24, Digital Harbor 18
Hereford 29, Kenwood 21
Lackey 46, Great Mills 2
Lake Clifton 50, Bluford Drew Jemison 0
Landon 21, Boys Latin 20
Manchester Valley 14, Harwood Southern 6
Montgomery Blair 34, Wheaton 13
New Era Academy 26, Southwestern 6
North Caroline 42, Cambridge/SD 0
Northern Garrett 50, Clear Spring 7
Paint Branch 40, Walt Whitman 0
Perry Hall 49, Patapsco 0
Quince Orchard 63, Clarksburg 8
Reginald Lewis 47, FAET 0
Saint James 40, St. John’s Catholic Prep 0
St. Mary’s Ryken 35, Paul VI, Va. 0
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
