Friday’s Scores

September 15, 2017 11:26 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL

Abingdon 29, Christiansburg 7

Amelia County 38, Cumberland 14

Arcadia 36, Snow Hill, Md. 27

Auburn 15, Eastern Montgomery 14

Benedictine 14, Fork Union Prep 11

Bishop Sullivan 48, Bishop McNamara, Md. 7

Blacksburg 35, Richlands 17

Bluestone 14, Prince Edward County 13

Booker T. Washington 19, Woodrow Wilson 8

Broad Run 39, John Champe 34

Broadway 14, William Monroe 12

Brookville 38, Harrisonburg 28

Buckingham County 26, Central Lunenburg 21

Caroline 32, TJ-Richmond 31

Castlewood 18, Holston 13

Cave Spring 34, Alleghany 14

Centreville 33, Forest Park 15

Clarke County 42, Waynesboro 21

Clover Hill 42, George Wythe-Richmond 6

Colgan 61, Osbourn Park 24

Collegiate-Richmond 33, Western Albemarle 14

Colonial Forge 37, C.D. Hylton 34

Colonial Heights 28, Southampton 26

Covington 26, James River-Buchanan 24

Dan River 20, Halifax County 19

Daniel Boone, Tenn. 35, Gate City 0

Deep Creek 35, Western Branch 0

Douglas Freeman 28, Atlee 7

Eastern View 42, Brentsville 7

Edison 19, McLean 7

Essex 60, Surry County 0

Faith Christian, N.C. 28, Southampton Academy 22

Falls Church 42, Bell Multicultural, D.C. 28

Floyd County 21, Fort Chiswell 14

Fluvanna 28, Madison County 14

Frank Cox 28, Green Run 19

Franklin 38, Charles City 26

Franklin County 28, Hidden Valley 21

Fuqua School 38, Atlantic Shores Christian 6

Galax 63, Rural Retreat 7

George Marshall 30, Herndon 14

George Mason 42, Nelson County 24

George Wythe-Wytheville 24, Chilhowie 21

Giles 35, Narrows 0

Glenvar 41, Grayson County 21

Goochland 31, Nottoway 7

Gretna 15, Radford 8

Hampton 28, Heritage-Newport News 26, OT

Hanover 10, Mills Godwin 7

Hayfield 30, Fairfax 24

Henrico 41, J.R. Tucker 14

Heritage (Leesburg) 29, Washington, W.Va. 15

Hermitage 42, Varina 21

Highland Springs 19, Riverbend 12

Hopewell 48, Powhatan 14

Huguenot 21, Cosby 10

Hurley 22, River View, W.Va. 12

Indian River 53, Great Bridge 0

James M. Bennett, Md. 63, Nandua 27

James Monroe 17, Petersburg 14

John Battle 61, Lebanon 21

Kellam 40, First Colonial 7

Kettle Run 40, Culpeper 13

King’s Fork 35, Hickory 7

Lafayette 24, Warhill 7

Lake Taylor 62, Maury 48

Landstown 34, Princess Anne 7

Lee High 42, J.E.B. Stuart 39

Lee High 57, Eastside 16

Lee-Davis 51, Glen Allen 13

Lee-Springfield 42, J.E.B. Stuart 39

Liberty Christian 52, Brunswick 16

Liberty-Bealeton 41, Chancellor 0

Lloyd Bird 35, James River-Midlothian 6

Lord Botetourt 41, Rockbridge County 28

Loudoun County 31, Freedom (South Riding) 6

Luray 70, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 20

Manassas Park 51, TJ-Alexandria 21

Marion 48, Tazewell 27

Massaponax 54, Matoaca 14

Menchville 7, Denbigh 0

Middlesex 28, Lancaster 14

Millbrook 62, Turner Ashby 34

Monacan 42, Manchester 35

Montcalm, W.Va. 32, Craig County 12

Monticello 48, Spotswood 21

Mount Vernon 79, Washington-Lee 27

Mountain View 28, Potomac 13

Nansemond River 23, Lakeland 20

Nansemond-Suffolk 35, Isle of Wight Academy 34

New Kent 61, Bruton 6

Norcom 13, Granby 7

Norfolk Academy 43, Trinity Episcopal 20

North Stafford 70, William Fleming 27

Northampton 44, Windsor 0

Northumberland 51, Mathews 0

Northwood 36, Twin Valley 34

Ocean Lakes 24, Salem-Va. Beach 7

Orange County 40, Spotsylvania 13

Osbourn 28, Gar-Field 18

Oscar Smith 48, Grassfield 0

Patrick County 13, North Stokes, N.C. 6

Patrick Henry-Ashland 30, Deep Run 27

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 35, Twin Springs 7

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, Albemarle 27

Pendleton County, W.Va. 61, Bath County 24

Portsmouth Christian 34, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 9

Potomac Falls 37, Langley 21

Prince George 50, John Marshall 26

Pulaski County 49, Carroll County 6

R.E. Lee-Staunton 38, Buffalo Gap 34

Reidsville, N.C. 35, Magna Vista 0

Riverheads 38, East Rockingham 17

Riverside 34, St. John Paul the Great 14

Roanoke Catholic 47, Richmond Christian 0

Rustburg 28, Altavista 14

Salem 27, Northside 0

Sherando 50, Loudoun Valley 20

Smithfield 28, Jamestown 10

South Lakes 42, Dominion 10

St. Annes-Belfield 64, Greenbrier Christian 56

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 35, Paul VI 0

Stafford 28, King George 6

Staunton River 49, Liberty-Bedford 7

Stone Bridge 35, James Madison 10

Strasburg 26, Rappahannock County 0

Stuarts Draft 38, Page County 20

Sussex Central 18, Colonial Beach 12

Tallwood 41, Kempsville 0

Thomas Walker 21, Rye Cove 14

Tunstall 63, Chatham 14

Tuscarora 62, Woodgrove 40

Union 34, Ridgeview 19

Virginia High 31, Central Wise 14

Wakefield 26, Eastern, D.C. 12

Warren County 35, James Wood 8

Washington & Lee 38, Rappahannock 27

West Point 47, Chincoteague 0

West Potomac 35, Chantilly 24

Westfield 21, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 0

William Byrd 47, Martinsville 14

Wilson Memorial 29, Fort Defiance 26

Woodbridge 24, Battlefield 7

Woodstock Central 75, Park View-Sterling 21

York 31, Tabb 27

Yorktown 32, W.T. Woodson 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Brunswick Academy vs. Kenston Forest, ccd.

___

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

_____

Keywords: Virginia, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

