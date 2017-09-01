Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major Leaguie Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Toronto minor league RHP Luis Pena (DSL Blue Jays) 72 games and New York Mets minor league RHP Jose Sierra (GCL Mets) 56 games for testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Placed free agent C Derek Norris on the restricted list for the remainder of the 2017 season (including the postseason), based on the results of an investigation under Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Pedro Alvarez, RHP Richard Rodriguez and C Chance Sisco from Norfolk. Recalled OF Joey Rickard and RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from Norfolk. Designated RHPs Logan Verrett and Tyler Wilson for assignment. Added minor league pitching coordinator John Wasdin and minor league infield coordinator Dave Anderson to the staff.

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated 2B Dustin Pedroia and RHP Matt Barnes from the 10-day DL disabled list. Recalled C Blake Swihart, 1B Sam Travis, RHP Austin Maddox and LHP Roenis Elias from Pawtucket (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated OF Abraham Almonte, OF Lonnie Chisenhall and RHP Josh Tomlin from the 15-day DL. Activated RHP Dan Otero from the paternity list. Recalled LHPs Kyle Crockett and Shawn Morimando and RHP Adam Plutko from Columbus (IL). Recalled C Francisco Mejia from Akron (EL). Selected the contract of OF Greg Allen from Akron. Recalled RHP Dylan Baker from Akron and placed him on the 60-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Claimed RHP Sam Gaviglio off waivers from Seattle. Released RHP Neftali Feliz. Reinstated RHP Trevor Cahill from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Andres Machado from Omaha (PCL). Recalled C Cam Gallagher, INF Raul Mondesi and OFs Terrance Gore and Paulo Orlando from Omaha (AAA). Transferred LHP Brian Flynn to the 60-day DL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHPs Buddy Boshers and Nik Turley from Rochester (IL). Selected the contract of INF Niko Goodrum from Rochester. Transferred LHP Hector Santiago to the 60-day DL. Added minor league hitting coordinator Rick Eckstein to the staff.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated DH Matt Holliday from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHPs Ben Heller and Bryan Mitchell and LHP Jordan Montgomery from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Signed C Erik Kratz to a major league contract and selected him to the 40-man roster. Transferred RHP Luis Cessa to the 60-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated C Josh Phegley and OF Jake Smolinski from the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Sam Moll and INF Franklin Barreto from Nashville (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated RHP Luke Jackson and LHP Ian Krol from the 10-day DL. Recalled LHPs Rex Brothers and Max Fried and INF Rio Ruiz from Gwinnett (IL). Activated C Tony Sanchez. Designated INF Micah Johnson for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Justin Grimm from the 10-day DL. Recalled C Victor Caratini from Iowa (PCL). Selected the contracts of INF Mike Freeman and RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa. Designated RHPs Seth Frankoff and Jose Rosario.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Ariel Hernandez from Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of INF Zach Vincej from Louisville. Released RHP Lisalverto Bonilla.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHPs Carlos Estévez and Jeff Hoffman, LHP Zac Rosscup, INF Ryan McMahon, C Tom Murphy and OF Mike Tauchman from Albuquerque (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Jacob Rhame from Las Vegas (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Jamie Callahan from Las Vegas.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated LHP Wade LeBlanc and RHP Joaquin Benoit from the 10-day DL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Purchased the contracts of RHP Jack Flaherty and C Alberto Rosario from Memphis (PCL) and RHP Sandy Alcantara from Springfield (Texas). Recalled INF Alex Mejia and OF Harrison Bader from Memphis. Assigned LHP Sean Gilmartin outright off of the team’s 40-man roster.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Fired hitting coach Alan Zinter.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHPs Austin Adams and Erick Fedde from Syracuse (IL). Reinstated LHP Enny Romero and RHP Ryan Madson from the 10-day DL. Recalled C Raudy Read from Harrisburg (EL).

American Association

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released C Michael Miller.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Acquired G-F Quincy Pondexter and cash considerations from New Orleans for the rights to Ater Majok.

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed C Sylvia Fowles to a multiyear contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Traded C-G Tony Bergstrom to Baltimore for a conditional 2018 seventh-round draft pick.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived P-K Kenny Allen, LB Randy Allen, WR C.J. Board, G Jarell Broxton, DB Otha Foster, OT Roubbens Joseph, C Derrick Nelson, LS Taybor Pepper, G Jarrod Pughsley, WR-KR Keenan Reynolds, FB-RB Lorenzo Taliaferro and G-T De’Ondre Wesley. Terminated the contracts of TE Larry Donnell, QB Thaddeus Lewis, RB Bobby Rainey, CB Trevin Wade, WR Griff Whalen and G-C Jeremy Zuttah. Placed RB Kenneth Dixon, G-T Alex Lewis, LB Albert McClellan, G Nico Siragusa, WR Tim White and CB Tavon Young on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DB Howard Wilson on the PUP list. Terminated the contracts of WR Josh Boyce and DL Brandon Thompson. Waived WR Mario Alford, WR Rasheed Bailey, LB B.J. Bello, DB Christian Bryant, DB Trey Caldwell, LB Ladell Fleming, DB J.D. Harmon, DB Alvin Hill, TE Nate Iese, TE Taylor McNamara, WR Richard Mullaney, OL Kitt O’Brien, DL Karter Schult, DB Channing Stribling. Waived-injured RB Brandon Wilds.

DENVER BRONCOS — Acquired a 2018 fifth-round draft pick from Atlanta for OT Ty Sambrailo.

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Matt Asiata. Waived G Connor Bozick and DE Giorgio Newberry. Waived-injured WR Dez Stewart and CB Tramain Jacobs. Activated DE Ezekiel Ansah and OT Corey Robinson from the PUP list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed S Duke Ihenacho on injured reserve. Waived S Eric Pinkins; LBs Chris Casher and Steven Daniels; CBs Tay Glover-Wright, Tim Scott and Daniel Gray; WR C.J. Germany; and OL Richard Levy.

HOCKEY ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with D Saverio Posa.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Columbus M Cristian Martinez an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in an Aug. 26 match against FC Dallas. Fined Portland M Diego Valeri an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during an Aug. 27 match against Seattle.

COLLEGE

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Eric Wagenlander men’s basketball video coordinator.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Robb Stone assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach.

FURMAN — Named Brittney Washington women’s basketball director of operations.

HOBART — Named Sean Cunningham director of lacrosse operations.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Promoted assistant softball coach Marc Della Volpe to softball coach.

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE — Named Sarah Haechen assistant athletic trainer.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced women’s sophomore basketball G Araion Bradshaw has left program.