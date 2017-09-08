Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated SS J.J. Hardy from the 60-day DL. Designated LHP Andrew Faulkner for assignment.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired LHP Jake Fisher from Windy City (FL) for a player to be named and RHP James Jones from Sioux Falls (AA) for a player to be named. Signed LHP Dustin Richardson. Placed RHPs Matt Larkins, John Brownell and Tyler Levine on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended free agent P Josh Brown for the first six games of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Scooby Wright from the practice squad. Released LB Philip Wheeler.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived RB Ka’Deem Carey and QB Connor Shaw from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB B.J. Bello and DB Kai Nacua from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR Dede Westbrook on injured reserve. Claimed DB Calvin Pryor off waivers from Cleveland.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed K Giorgio Tavecchio to the practice squad. Released DE Max Valles from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed C Bo Horvat to a six-year contract.

COLLEGE

DUKE — Announced men’s freshman basketball F Marvin Bagley III has been certified to play by the NCAA’s eligibility center.

NYIT — Named Dan Velez director of intercollegiate athletics and recreation.

PURDUE — Named Andrew McClatchey men’s basketball analyst and Joey Brooks and D.J. Byrd men’s graduate assistant basketball coaches.