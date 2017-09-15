Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

September 15, 2017 5:14 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Fined the Boston Red Sox an undisclosed amount for sending electronic communications from their video replay room to an athletic trainer in the dugout. Fined the New York Yankees an undisclosed amount for misuse of a dugout phone in a previous season.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated OF Willy Garcia from the 10-day DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated LHP James Paxton from the 10-day DL.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Jarrett Jack.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement
FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Jim Dray. Released LB Philip Wheeler.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB C.J. Smith to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DL Ahtyba Rubin.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed OT Donald Penn to a two-year contract extension through 2019.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Saskatchewan DL Makana Henry an undisclosed amount for leading with the crown of his helmet on a hit to Winnipeg QB Dan LeFevour and Edmonton DB Chris Edwards an undisclosed amount for an inappropriate gesture following the conclusion the game against Calgary.

HOCKEY
ECHL

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Agreed to terms with F Taylor Cammarata on a one-year contract.

        HUD management, unions suffer communications breakdown over reorg efforts

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Loaned D Gideon Baah to New York Red Bulls II (USL).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed F Kharlton Belmar and M Kevin Oliveira.

COLLEGE

DEPAUL — Granted men’s sophomore basketball C Levi Cook permission to pursue a transfer.

GUILFORD — Named Charlotte Dixon interim women’s lacrosse coach and Marla Lindsay interim women’s cross country/track & field coach.

RANDOLPH-MACON — Named Monica Sgritta assistant tennis coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Jessica Shiel women’s lacrosse coach.

RICE — Named Matej Zlatkovic assistant women’s tennis coach.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

National Disaster Medical System personnel assist patients in Florida

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1860 -0.0045 3.92%
L 2020 26.1166 -0.0131 6.18%
L 2030 29.3995 -0.0255 8.74%
L 2040 31.8048 -0.0329 9.97%
L 2050 18.3127 -0.0218 11.07%
G Fund 15.4354 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0802 0.0053 3.86%
C Fund 34.9185 -0.0271 11.93%
S Fund 44.8077 -0.0330 8.16%
I Fund 29.3087 -0.0907 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.