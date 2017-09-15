Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Fined the Boston Red Sox an undisclosed amount for sending electronic communications from their video replay room to an athletic trainer in the dugout. Fined the New York Yankees an undisclosed amount for misuse of a dugout phone in a previous season.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated OF Willy Garcia from the 10-day DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated LHP James Paxton from the 10-day DL.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Jarrett Jack.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Jim Dray. Released LB Philip Wheeler.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB C.J. Smith to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DL Ahtyba Rubin.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed OT Donald Penn to a two-year contract extension through 2019.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Saskatchewan DL Makana Henry an undisclosed amount for leading with the crown of his helmet on a hit to Winnipeg QB Dan LeFevour and Edmonton DB Chris Edwards an undisclosed amount for an inappropriate gesture following the conclusion the game against Calgary.

HOCKEY ECHL

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Agreed to terms with F Taylor Cammarata on a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Loaned D Gideon Baah to New York Red Bulls II (USL).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed F Kharlton Belmar and M Kevin Oliveira.

COLLEGE

DEPAUL — Granted men’s sophomore basketball C Levi Cook permission to pursue a transfer.

GUILFORD — Named Charlotte Dixon interim women’s lacrosse coach and Marla Lindsay interim women’s cross country/track & field coach.

RANDOLPH-MACON — Named Monica Sgritta assistant tennis coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Jessica Shiel women’s lacrosse coach.

RICE — Named Matej Zlatkovic assistant women’s tennis coach.