Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|64
|29
|.688
|—
|Washington
|51
|42
|.548
|13
|Windy City
|50
|43
|.538
|14
|Lake Erie
|43
|50
|.462
|21
|Joliet
|41
|52
|.441
|23
|Traverse City
|36
|57
|.387
|28
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|59
|35
|.628
|—
|Evansville
|51
|42
|.548
|7½
|River City
|49
|45
|.521
|10
|Normal
|48
|46
|.511
|11
|Southern Illinois
|38
|56
|.404
|21
|Gateway
|30
|63
|.323
|28½
___
Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at Florence, ppd.
Washington 8, Traverse City 2
River City 9, Southern Illinois 4
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg 3, Windy City 2
Lake Erie 2, Joliet 1
Normal at Florence, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Normal at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Normal at Florence, 2:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 5:05 p.m.
Washington at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.