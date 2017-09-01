Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

September 1, 2017 11:01 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 64 29 .688
Washington 51 42 .548 13
Windy City 50 43 .538 14
Lake Erie 43 50 .462 21
Joliet 41 52 .441 23
Traverse City 36 57 .387 28
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 59 35 .628
Evansville 51 42 .548
River City 49 45 .521 10
Normal 48 46 .511 11
Southern Illinois 38 56 .404 21
Gateway 30 63 .323 28½

Friday’s Games

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Florence, ppd.

Washington 8, Traverse City 2

River City 9, Southern Illinois 4

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg 3, Windy City 2

Lake Erie 2, Joliet 1

Saturday’s Games

Normal at Florence, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Normal at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 5:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

