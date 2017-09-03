Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

September 3, 2017
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 66 30 .688
Washington 53 43 .552 13
Windy City 51 45 .531 15
Lake Erie 45 51 .469 21
Joliet 42 54 .438 24
Traverse City 37 59 .385 29
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 62 35 .639
Evansville 52 43 .547 9
River City 50 46 .521 11½
Normal 48 49 .495 14
Southern Illinois 39 57 .406 22½
Gateway 31 64 .326 30

___

Sunday’s Games

Florence 12, Normal 1

Southern Illinois 2, River City 0

Washington 9, Traverse City 3

Joliet 6, Lake Erie 4

Windy City 6, Schaumburg 5

Evansville at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

