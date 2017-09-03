Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|66
|30
|.688
|—
|Washington
|53
|43
|.552
|13
|Windy City
|51
|45
|.531
|15
|Lake Erie
|45
|51
|.469
|21
|Joliet
|42
|54
|.438
|24
|Traverse City
|37
|59
|.385
|29
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|62
|35
|.639
|—
|Evansville
|52
|44
|.542
|9½
|River City
|50
|46
|.521
|11½
|Normal
|48
|49
|.495
|14
|Southern Illinois
|39
|57
|.406
|22½
|Gateway
|32
|64
|.333
|29½
___
Florence 12, Normal 1
Southern Illinois 2, River City 0
Washington 9, Traverse City 3
Joliet 6, Lake Erie 4
Windy City 6, Schaumburg 5
Gateway 6, Evansville 3
No games scheduled
