Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gabriel Jesus, Sane score twice as City routs Liverpool 5-0

September 9, 2017 9:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane both scored twice to steer Manchester City to a 5-0 victory over Liverpool on Saturday, inflicting Juergen Klopp’s heaviest loss in management in 11 years.

Liverpool’s capitulation at the Etihad Stadium unfolded after Sadio Mane was sent off in the 37th minute for a high challenge on Ederson that led to the goalkeeper being carried off on a stretcher.

At the time, City was only leading through Sergio Aguero’s 24th-minute strike. Once City had a man advantage, Gabriel Jesus netted again in first-half stoppage time and eight minutes into the second half.

The Brazil forward was then substituted and his replacement, Sane, grabbed two goals as well.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

It was a miserable Liverpool debut for Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, whose last game for Arsenal was in a 4-0 rout by Klopp’s team before the international break.

Liverpool’s optimism has been quickly deflated. Not since Klopp’s Mainz was beaten 6-1 by Werder Bremen in October 2006 has the German experienced a heavier loss in his coaching career.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.