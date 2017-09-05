Listen Live Sports

Gase: Dolphins await decision on when to play against Bucs

September 5, 2017 1:04 pm
 
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he’s awaiting a decision from the NFL regarding whether to move the team’s season opener against Tampa Bay to another city or earlier this week because of Hurricane Irma.

The game is scheduled for Sunday in Miami, but that might change because Irma is forecast to threaten South Florida over the weekend. Playing Thursday night or in another site are among the options that have been discussed.

Gase says the Dolphins are practicing as though they’re playing the game “somewhere sometime this week.”

The teams share the same bye week in November, but would prefer to avoid moving the game to that weekend, because it would mean both teams would play 16 weeks in a row.

